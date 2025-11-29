Princeton hosts DePaul after St. Rose’s 21-point outing

DePaul Blue Demons (2-5) at Princeton Tigers (6-1) Princeton, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on…

DePaul Blue Demons (2-5) at Princeton Tigers (6-1)

Princeton, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on DePaul after Madison St. Rose scored 21 points in Princeton’s 67-59 win over the Rhode Island Rams.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 at home. Princeton is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Blue Demons are 0-2 on the road. DePaul has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Princeton averages 75.0 points, 9.7 more per game than the 65.3 DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 70.0 points per game, 1.0 more than the 69.0 Princeton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: St. Rose is shooting 48.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Tigers. Fadima Tall is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Katie Novik is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Natiah Nelson is averaging 11.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.