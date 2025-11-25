Princeton faces Temple

Temple Owls (3-2) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-4) Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7.5; over/under is…

Temple Owls (3-2) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-4)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Princeton square off at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Tigers have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Princeton ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Huggins averaging 1.9.

The Owls are 3-2 in non-conference play. Temple ranks third in the AAC shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Princeton scores 71.7 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 74.2 Temple gives up. Temple averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Stanton is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.9 points. Dalen Davis is shooting 37.3% and averaging 16.5 points.

Derrian Ford is shooting 41.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 16.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.