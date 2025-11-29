Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-3) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-6) Trenton, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-3) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-6)

Trenton, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Tigers are 3-6 in non-conference play. Princeton is seventh in the Ivy League with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Huggins averaging 1.7.

The Hawks have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Princeton averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Princeton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Hicke is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Dalen Davis is averaging 16.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 37.3%.

Jaiden Glover averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Deuce Jones is averaging 17 points and 3.2 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.