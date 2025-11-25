Princeton faces Rhode Island on 3-game win streak

Princeton Tigers (5-1) at Rhode Island Rams (6-1) Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton is looking…

Princeton Tigers (5-1) at Rhode Island Rams (6-1)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Tigers take on Rhode Island.

The Rams have gone 4-0 in home games. Rhode Island is third in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 36.3 rebounds. Palmire Mbu paces the Rams with 7.7 boards.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 away from home. Princeton is third in the Ivy League with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Hutcherson averaging 3.5.

Rhode Island’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Princeton allows. Princeton scores 22.7 more points per game (76.3) than Rhode Island allows to opponents (53.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mbu is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Rams. Vanessa Harris is averaging 12.4 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 42.3%.

Skye Belker is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 assists. Madison St. Rose is averaging 17.7 points and 1.7 steals.

