Princeton defeats Northeastern 70-57

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jacob Huggins and Dalen Davis scored 14 points each and Princeton beat Northeastern 70-57 on Thursday.

Huggins also added five rebounds for the Tigers (3-3). Davis shot 4 of 11 from the field and went 5 for 5 from the line. Jack Stanton had 13 points and shot 3 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Malik Abdullahi scored 11 points.

The Huskies (2-3) were led in scoring by Xavier Abreu, who finished with 17 points and three steals. Youri Fritz added 16 points, eight rebounds, two steals and four blocks for Northeastern. Xander Alarie also had nine points and eight rebounds.

Princeton took the lead for good with 13:09 remaining in the first half. The score was 33-20 at halftime, with Davis racking up nine points. Princeton extended its lead to 68-54 during the second half, fueled by a 9-2 scoring run. Malik Abdullahi scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

