Priede leads Vermont against Buffalo after 23-point game

Buffalo Bulls (0-2) at Vermont Catamounts (2-0)

Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Buffalo after Nikola Priede scored 23 points in Vermont’s 84-49 win over the Saint Anselm Hawks.

Vermont went 21-13 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Catamounts averaged 60.9 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.

Buffalo went 11-4 on the road and 30-7 overall a season ago. The Bulls gave up 61.3 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

