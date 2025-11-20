Presbyterian visits UNC Wilmington following Tal’s 20-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-3) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-3) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-3)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits UNC Wilmington after Aminata Tal scored 20 points in Presbyterian’s 86-50 victory against the Erskine Flying Fleet.

UNC Wilmington finished 8-7 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Seahawks averaged 7.3 steals, 3.4 blocks and 16.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Blue Hose are 0-2 in road games. Presbyterian ranks seventh in the Big South with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Boyd averaging 4.0.

