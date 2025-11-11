Live Radio
Presbyterian visits South Carolina after Johnson’s 33-point game

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 5:01 AM

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces Presbyterian after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 33 points in South Carolina’s 83-79 overtime victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

South Carolina finished 10-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 5.6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Presbyterian finished 14-19 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Blue Hose averaged 6.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

