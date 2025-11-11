Presbyterian visits South Carolina after Johnson’s 33-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0) Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-1) at South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0)

Columbia, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina faces Presbyterian after Meechie Johnson Jr. scored 33 points in South Carolina’s 83-79 overtime victory against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

South Carolina finished 10-8 at home last season while going 12-20 overall. The Gamecocks averaged 5.6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Presbyterian finished 14-19 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Blue Hose averaged 6.8 steals, 3.2 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

