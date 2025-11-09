Presbyterian set for road matchup with the Elon Phoenix

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) at Elon Phoenix (1-1) Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays Presbyterian.…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) at Elon Phoenix (1-1)

Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays Presbyterian.

Elon finished 15-15 overall a season ago while going 8-6 at home. The Phoenix averaged 11.2 assists per game on 22.2 made field goals last season.

Presbyterian went 4-13 in Big South action and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Blue Hose shot 37.7% from the field and 24.3% from 3-point range last season.

