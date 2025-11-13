Presbyterian hosts UNC Greensboro after Asidanya’s 22-point showing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-3) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-2) Clinton, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (0-3) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-2)

Clinton, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits Presbyterian after Makiah Asidanya scored 22 points in UNC Greensboro’s 64-57 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

Presbyterian went 2-11 at home last season while going 6-24 overall. The Blue Hose averaged 6.6 steals, 2.0 blocks and 18.6 turnovers per game last season.

UNC Greensboro finished 25-7 overall with a 7-6 record on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 63.8 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 18 from 3-point range.

