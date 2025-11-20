Presbyterian faces No. 19 UCLA on 3-game slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-1) Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian is looking to…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-1)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against No. 19 UCLA.

The Bruins are 4-0 in home games. UCLA has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.

The Blue Hose are 1-3 in road games. Presbyterian is fourth in the Big South with 13.3 assists per game led by Erik Taylor averaging 3.3.

UCLA averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.0 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 67.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the 63.2 UCLA gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 51.9% and averaging 14.8 points.

Jonah Pierce is averaging 15 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 14.6 points.

