Presbyterian faces No. 19 UCLA on 3-game slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-1)
Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian is looking to break its three-game losing streak with a victory against No. 19 UCLA.
The Bruins are 4-0 in home games. UCLA has a 4-1 record against opponents over .500.
The Blue Hose are 1-3 in road games. Presbyterian is fourth in the Big South with 13.3 assists per game led by Erik Taylor averaging 3.3.
UCLA averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.0 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 67.3 points per game, 4.1 more than the 63.2 UCLA gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Skyy Clark averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Tyler Bilodeau is shooting 51.9% and averaging 14.8 points.
Jonah Pierce is averaging 15 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Blue Hose. Carl Parrish is averaging 14.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
