Presbyterian earns 105-76 win against Bluefield Col.

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Jonah Pierce’s 27 points helped Presbyterian defeat Bluefield Col. 105-76 on Wednesday.

Pierce also contributed nine rebounds for the Blue Hose (1-1). Carl Parrish scored 12 points, going 4 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 10 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Iverson King shot 3 of 5 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line to finish with 11 points.

DJ McDonald led the way for the Rams with 20 points and eight rebounds. Ke’Shaun Tonsall added 14 points and four steals for Bluefield Col. Pharoah Fields finished with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

