Presbyterian Blue Hose set to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons Thursday

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Presbyterian.

Wake Forest finished 8-9 at home last season while going 9-20 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 61.6 points per game last season, 10.1 on free throws and 16.5 from deep.

Presbyterian went 4-10 on the road and 6-24 overall a season ago. The Blue Hose averaged 55.3 points per game while shooting 37.7% from the field and 24.3% from 3-point range last season.

