Presbyterian Blue Hose and the Seattle U Redhawks square off in Miami, Florida

Seattle U Redhawks (2-4) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-5)

Miami; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian takes on Seattle U in Miami, Florida.

The Blue Hose have a 2-5 record in non-conference games. Presbyterian gives up 69.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Redhawks are 2-4 in non-conference play. Seattle U averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Presbyterian averages 62.0 points per game, 16.7 fewer points than the 78.7 Seattle U allows. Seattle U’s 39.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Sykes is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 8.6 points. Aminata Tal is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.7 points.

Ella Brubaker is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Jana Vesic is averaging 9.3 points and 3.5 assists.

