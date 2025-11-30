Presbyterian Blue Hose and the Citadel Bulldogs square off in Asheville, North Carolina

Citadel Bulldogs (2-5) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-5) Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose…

Citadel Bulldogs (2-5) vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-5)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -7.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel and Presbyterian square off at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Blue Hose are 4-5 in non-conference play. Presbyterian ranks fifth in the Big South with 13.9 assists per game led by Triston Wilson averaging 2.4.

The Bulldogs are 2-5 in non-conference play. Citadel gives up 76.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Presbyterian’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Citadel gives up. Citadel has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Presbyterian have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carl Parrish is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 12.4 points. Jonah Pierce is shooting 59.3% and averaging 14.6 points.

Christian Moore is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Braxton Williams is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.