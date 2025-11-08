Pratt’s 19 lead Stony Brook over Maine 71-60

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Erik Pratt scored 19 points as Stony Brook beat Maine 71-60 on Saturday. Pratt also…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Erik Pratt scored 19 points as Stony Brook beat Maine 71-60 on Saturday.

Pratt also had five rebounds for the Seawolves (2-0). Rob Brown III shot 5 for 17 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Richard Goods shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Black Bears (0-2) were led by Ryan Mabrey, who posted 14 points. Maine also got 11 points from Bashir N’Galang. TJ Biel also recorded nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Stony Brook took the lead with 19:30 left in the first half and did not trail again. Pratt led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-37 at the break. Stony Brook outscored Maine in the second half by 10 points, with Goods scoring a team-high eight points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

