Prather leads Robert Morris against Southern Utah after 25-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-3)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays Southern Utah after Ryan Prather Jr. scored 25 points in Robert Morris’ 88-74 win over the UIC Flames.

The Colonials are 3-0 in home games. Robert Morris leads the Horizon League in rebounding, averaging 37.4 boards. DeSean Goode leads the Colonials with 8.3 rebounds.

The Thunderbirds are 0-4 on the road. Southern Utah is second in the WAC scoring 80.9 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

Robert Morris is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points lower than the 49.1% Southern Utah allows to opponents. Southern Utah scores 8.9 more points per game (80.9) than Robert Morris allows to opponents (72.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Livingston is shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, while averaging 9.3 points and 3.4 assists. Nikolaos Chitikoudis is shooting 62.5% and averaging 13.7 points.

Elijah Duval is averaging 12.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Thunderbirds. Jaiden Feroah is averaging 11.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

