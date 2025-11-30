Prather has 17 in Robert Morris’ 80-62 victory over Stetson

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. had 17 points in Robert Morris’ 80-62 victory against Stetson on Sunday.…

Prather went 6 of 11 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Colonials (6-3). Ta’Zir Smith scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. Albert Vargas shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Hatters (3-6) were led in scoring by Jake Johnson, who finished with 16 points and four assists. Stetson also got 16 points from Ethan Copeland. Jamie Phillips Jr. also had 13 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

