Prairie View A&M wins 85-82 over North Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Tai’Reon Joseph’s 25 points helped Prairie View A&M defeat North Florida 85-82 on Sunday in the consolation game of the Pensacola Invitational.

Dontae Horne scored 22 points and added five rebounds and six steals. Keeshawn Mason finished with 15 points.

Kamrin Oriol led the way for the Ospreys (1-5) with 20 points and seven assists. Mason Lee added 15 points and eight rebounds for North Florida. Kent Jackson recorded 14 points, five assists and two steals.

Prairie View scored 53 points in the second half to overcome a 12-point halftime deficit. The Panthers led throughout the final minute but needed two free throws each by Tai’Reon Joseph and Cory Wells to wrap up the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

