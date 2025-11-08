Prairie View A&M visits Wichita State following Giles’ 20-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -16.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Prairie View A&M after Kenyon Giles scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 75-58 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

Wichita State went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Shockers averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

Prairie View A&M went 2-19 on the road and 5-27 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 71.4 points per game while shooting 43.5% from the field and 31.9% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.