Prairie View A&M visits Sam Houston after Inmon’s 20-point performance

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (1-3) at Sam Houston Bearkats (2-1) Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sam…

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (1-3) at Sam Houston Bearkats (2-1)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Prairie View A&M after Nyla Inmon scored 20 points in Sam Houston’s 78-44 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Sam Houston finished 8-6 at home last season while going 13-17 overall. The Bearkats averaged 20.4 points off of turnovers, 12.1 second-chance points and bench points last season.

Prairie View A&M finished 7-13 in SWAC play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Lady Panthers shot 38.9% from the field and 29.3% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

