Prairie View A&M visits No. 22 Oklahoma State after Akot’s 23-point performance

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (0-2) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (3-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Oklahoma State hosts Prairie View A&M after Achol Akot scored 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 112-62 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

Oklahoma State went 25-7 overall a season ago while going 17-1 at home. The Cowgirls averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

Prairie View A&M finished 2-13 on the road and 10-19 overall last season. The Lady Panthers averaged 11.2 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals last season.

