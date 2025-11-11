Prairie View A&M to visit Oklahoma State Wednesday

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-1) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State squares off against Prairie View A&M.

Oklahoma State went 17-18 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Cowboys averaged 9.1 steals, 2.9 blocks and 13.1 turnovers per game last season.

Prairie View A&M went 5-27 overall a season ago while going 2-19 on the road. The Panthers averaged 12.2 assists per game on 25.6 made field goals last season.

