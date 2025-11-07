Prairie View A&M plays Wichita State after Joseph’s 20-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) at Wichita State Shockers (1-0)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Wichita State after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 94-53 victory against the Dallas Crusaders.

Wichita State finished 11-6 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Shockers averaged 74.0 points per game last season, 15.4 on free throws and 15.6 from deep.

Prairie View A&M went 5-27 overall a season ago while going 2-19 on the road. The Panthers averaged 71.4 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

