Prairie View A&M plays Texas State, looks to stop road skid

Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers (2-4) at Texas State Bobcats (1-5)

San Marcos, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Texas State looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Bobcats are 0-3 in home games. Texas State allows 65.8 points and has been outscored by 12.5 points per game.

The Lady Panthers are 0-4 in road games. Prairie View A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 60.7 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

Texas State is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 60.7 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 65.8 Texas State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saniya Burks is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 18.7 points and 2.2 steals. Kyra Anderson is shooting 39.5% and averaging 7.7 points.

Crystal Schultz is shooting 23.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Panthers, while averaging 13.2 points. CJ Wilson is averaging 15.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

