Power’s 29 lead Pennsylvania past La Salle 73-71 at Cathedral Classic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — TJ Power had 29 points, 19 in the second half, in Pennsylvania’s 73-71 win against La Salle in the Cathedral Classic on Saturday.

Power had six rebounds for the Quakers (5-2). Ethan Roberts shot 3 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 9 from the line to add 12 points. Jay Jones had seven points and shot 2 of 2 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Justin Archer finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Explorers (3-5). La Salle also got 12 points and four assists from Ashton Walker. Jaeden Marshall had 12 points.

Power scored 10 points in the first half and Pennsylvania went into halftime trailing 44-38. Penn trailed by 15 points early in the second half then took the lead on a 3-pointer from Ethan Roberts with 4 minutes left. The Quakers held the lead the rest of the way.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

