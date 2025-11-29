Portland takes on Nevada, aims to break 3-game skid

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-3) at Portland Pilots (2-4) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland heads into the…

Nevada Wolf Pack (4-3) at Portland Pilots (2-4)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland heads into the matchup with Nevada after losing three games in a row.

The Pilots are 2-1 in home games. Portland averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The Wolf Pack have gone 0-2 away from home. Nevada is 2-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Portland averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada averages 58.0 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 59.5 Portland allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyan Mogel is shooting 58.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 11.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Dyani Ananiev is shooting 42.6% and averaging 10.5 points.

Ahrray Young is averaging 10.9 points for the Wolf Pack. Izzy Sullivan is averaging 9.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

