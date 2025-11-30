Portland take on Eastern Washington in non-conference action

Eastern Washington Eagles (3-3) at Portland Pilots (3-4) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington heads to…

Eastern Washington Eagles (3-3) at Portland Pilots (3-4)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington heads to Portland for a non-conference matchup.

The Pilots have gone 3-1 in home games. Portland ranks fourth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 58.4 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

The Eagles have gone 0-2 away from home. Eastern Washington ranks fourth in the Big Sky shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

Portland makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Eastern Washington has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Eastern Washington averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Portland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Florence Dallow is shooting 47.9% and averaging 11.2 points for the Pilots. Dyani Ananiev is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Elyn Bowers is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Kourtney Grossman is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

