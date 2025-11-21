Portland State visits Utah Tech following Borden’s 21-point performance

Portland State Vikings (1-3) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-1) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech…

Portland State Vikings (1-3) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-1)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech hosts Portland State after Kaylee Borden scored 21 points in Utah Tech’s 82-76 loss to the Weber State Wildcats.

Utah Tech went 6-25 overall a season ago while going 4-11 at home. The Trailblazers averaged 12.9 assists per game on 20.6 made field goals last season.

Portland State finished 4-24 overall with a 1-12 record on the road a season ago. The Vikings averaged 55.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

