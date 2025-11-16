Portland State hosts CSU Bakersfield after Hardy’s 21-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at Portland State Vikings (1-2) Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-2) at Portland State Vikings (1-2)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits Portland State after CJ Hardy scored 21 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 82-60 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

Portland State went 19-13 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Vikings averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 12.2 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from 3-point range.

CSU Bakersfield finished 4-11 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 73.8 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 38.0% from deep last season.

___

