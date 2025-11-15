Portland State faces Colorado following Brown’s 24-point outing

Portland State Vikings (1-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Colorado…

Portland State Vikings (1-1) at Colorado Buffaloes (1-1)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State visits Colorado after Kyleigh Brown scored 24 points in Portland State’s 89-52 win against the Willamette Bearcats.

Colorado went 21-13 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Buffaloes averaged 16.1 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

Portland State went 1-12 on the road and 4-24 overall a season ago. The Vikings allowed opponents to score 68.2 points per game and shot 41.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.