Portland puts home win streak on the line against CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-3) at Portland Pilots (3-1)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts CSU Fullerton aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Portland went 12-20 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Pilots shot 43.7% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

CSU Fullerton finished 2-15 on the road and 6-26 overall last season. The Titans shot 40.2% from the field and 27.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

