Portland puts home win streak on the line against CSU Fullerton

CSU Fullerton Titans (1-3) at Portland Pilots (3-1)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -5.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts CSU Fullerton trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Portland went 12-20 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Pilots shot 43.7% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

CSU Fullerton went 2-15 on the road and 6-26 overall last season. The Titans averaged 63.3 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 27.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

