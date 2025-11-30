Portland Pilots to face Stanford Cardinal on the road

Portland Pilots (5-3) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1) Stanford, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to Stanford for…

Portland Pilots (5-3) at Stanford Cardinal (6-1)

Stanford, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland travels to Stanford for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Cardinal have gone 4-1 at home. Stanford is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

The Pilots are 0-1 on the road. Portland is second in the WCC scoring 83.5 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.

Stanford’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of Stanford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is shooting 46.3% and averaging 23.0 points for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Joel Foxwell is averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Pilots. Timo George is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

