Portland hosts Sykes and Long Beach State

Long Beach State Beach (1-5) at Portland Pilots (4-3) Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State…

Long Beach State Beach (1-5) at Portland Pilots (4-3)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State takes on Portland after Gavin Sykes scored 24 points in Long Beach State’s 78-72 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Pilots have gone 4-2 at home. Portland ranks third in the WCC with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Joel Foxwell averaging 4.6.

The Beach are 0-3 on the road. Long Beach State ranks seventh in the Big West allowing 73.7 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Portland’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foxwell is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Pilots. Mikah Ballew is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Sykes is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Beach. Shaquil Bender is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.