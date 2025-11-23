Portland hosts Minessale and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (4-3) at Portland Pilots (4-2) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Portland…

Saint Thomas Tommies (4-3) at Portland Pilots (4-2)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas faces Portland after Nolan Minessale scored 26 points in St. Thomas’ 88-80 loss to the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Pilots have gone 4-1 in home games. Portland is fourth in the WCC in rebounding with 36.0 rebounds. James O’Donnell leads the Pilots with 5.8 boards.

The Tommies are 1-2 on the road. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit League with 26.0 rebounds per game led by Minessale averaging 4.9.

Portland’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.2 per game Portland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Foxwell is shooting 47.7% and averaging 15.8 points for the Pilots. Mikah Ballew is averaging 13.7 points.

Minessale is averaging 22 points and 4.1 assists for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 14.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

