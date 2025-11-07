Porter’s 23 lead Liberty over Charleston 90-75

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Colin Porter’s 23 points helped Liberty defeat Charleston 90-75 on Friday. Porter shot 8 for 10…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Colin Porter’s 23 points helped Liberty defeat Charleston 90-75 on Friday.

Porter shot 8 for 10 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Flames (2-0). Brett Decker Jr. scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 16, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc. Kaden Metheny went 6 of 10 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

The Cougars (1-1) were led in scoring by Martin Kalu, who finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. Charleston also got 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks from Chol Machot. Jaxon Prunty had 10 points.

Liberty took the lead for good with 8:05 left in the first half. The score was 39-34 at halftime, with Porter racking up 13 points. Liberty outscored Charleston in the second half by 10 points, with Decker scoring a team-high 14 points after intermission.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.