Porter leads Liberty against Florida Atlantic after 23-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) at Liberty Flames (2-0)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays Florida Atlantic after Colin Porter scored 23 points in Liberty’s 90-75 victory over the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

Liberty finished 28-7 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Flames averaged 75.9 points per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Florida Atlantic finished 18-16 overall a season ago while going 6-7 on the road. The Owls allowed opponents to score 75.6 points per game and shot 43.3% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

