Porter Ihnen’s double-double propels South Dakota past Ozark Christian 121-65

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Porter Ihnen finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds to power South Dakota to a 121-65 victory over Ozark Christian on Sunday.

Jesse McIntosh also scored 20 for the Coyotes (1-2). He made 8 of 13 shots and grabbed five rebounds. Isaac Bruns scored 14 on 5-for-6 shooting.

Joey Foster led the Ambassadors with 11 points. Zeke Blades added 10 points and Kobe Bailey scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

