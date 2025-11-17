Pittsburgh takes home win streak into matchup with Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (2-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 143.5…

Bucknell Bison (2-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Panthers play Bucknell.

Pittsburgh finished 17-15 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Panthers averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 15.7 bench points last season.

Bucknell went 6-10 on the road and 18-15 overall last season. The Bison averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

