Pittsburgh takes home win streak into matchup with Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (2-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1)
Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Panthers play Bucknell.
Pittsburgh finished 17-15 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Panthers averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 15.7 bench points last season.
Bucknell went 6-10 on the road and 18-15 overall last season. The Bison averaged 74.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.
