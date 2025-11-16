Pittsburgh plays Bucknell, aims for 4th straight home win

Bucknell Bison (2-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Bucknell trying to extend…

Bucknell Bison (2-2) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Bucknell trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

Pittsburgh finished 17-15 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 7.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 9.7 turnovers per game last season.

Bucknell finished 14-6 in Patriot League action and 6-10 on the road last season. The Bison averaged 13.6 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

