Pittsburgh Panthers play the Ball State Cardinals

Ball State Cardinals (5-1) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (4-3)

Naples, Florida; Friday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State and Pittsburgh meet at Community School of Naples in Naples, Florida.

The Panthers are 4-3 in non-conference play. Pittsburgh ranks eighth in the ACC with 15.1 assists per game led by Theresa Hagans Jr. averaging 4.0.

The Cardinals are 5-1 in non-conference play. Ball State is the MAC leader with 31.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Bree Salenbien averaging 6.2.

Pittsburgh scores 64.9 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 65.0 Ball State allows. Ball State has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carla Viegas is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.4 points. Fatima Diakhate is shooting 67.7% and averaging 13.3 points.

Grace Kingery is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 13 points. Salenbien is averaging 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

