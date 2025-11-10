Live Radio
Pittsburgh Panthers host the Cornell Big Red in non-conference play

The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:47 AM

Cornell Big Red (0-1) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Cornell play in non-conference action.

Pittsburgh finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Panthers gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Cornell finished 7-20 overall with a 4-12 record on the road last season. The Big Red averaged 9.9 points off of turnovers, 7.3 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

