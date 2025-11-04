Live Radio
Pittsburgh opens season at home against Drexel

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 4:50 AM

Drexel Dragons at Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Drexel in the season opener.

Pittsburgh finished 9-7 at home a season ago while going 13-19 overall. The Panthers gave up 67.0 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

Drexel went 17-13 overall last season while going 4-9 on the road. The Dragons allowed opponents to score 59.0 points per game and shot 40.5% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

