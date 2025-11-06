Pittsburgh hosts Longwood following Corhen’s 23-point performance

Longwood Lancers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Longwood after Cameron Corhen…

Longwood Lancers (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh plays Longwood after Cameron Corhen scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 74-59 win against the Youngstown State Penguins.

Pittsburgh went 17-15 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Panthers averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 15.7 bench points last season.

Longwood went 18-14 overall a season ago while going 5-7 on the road. The Lancers gave up 74.1 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

