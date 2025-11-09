Pittsburgh hosts Eastern Michigan after Minor’s 23-point showing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Eastern Michigan after…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Eastern Michigan after Damarco Minor scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 78-60 victory against the Longwood Lancers.

Pittsburgh finished 17-15 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Panthers averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 15.5 on free throws and 24.9 from beyond the arc.

Eastern Michigan finished 9-10 in MAC games and 6-10 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 12.4 assists per game on 26.0 made field goals last season.

