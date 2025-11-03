Pittsburgh hosts Drexel in season opener

Drexel Dragons at Pittsburgh Panthers Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Drexel for the season opener. Pittsburgh…

Drexel Dragons at Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Drexel for the season opener.

Pittsburgh finished 13-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers shot 38.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Drexel finished 17-13 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Dragons allowed opponents to score 59.0 points per game and shot 40.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

