Pittsburgh hosts Drexel in season opener

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:46 AM

Drexel Dragons at Pittsburgh Panthers

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Drexel for the season opener.

Pittsburgh finished 13-19 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers shot 38.1% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Drexel finished 17-13 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Dragons allowed opponents to score 59.0 points per game and shot 40.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

