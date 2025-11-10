Pittsburgh faces Eastern Michigan following Minor’s 23-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -18.5; over/under is…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -18.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on Eastern Michigan after Damarco Minor scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 78-60 win over the Longwood Lancers.

Pittsburgh went 13-4 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 70.8 points per game and shoot 43.9% from the field last season.

Eastern Michigan finished 16-16 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Eagles gave up 76.5 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

