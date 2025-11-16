Pinion scores 24, South Florida downs Kennesaw State 108-89

KENNESAW, Ga. ( (AP) — Joseph Pinion scored 24 points as South Florida beat Kennesaw State 108-89 on Sunday. Pinion…

KENNESAW, Ga. ( (AP) — Joseph Pinion scored 24 points as South Florida beat Kennesaw State 108-89 on Sunday.

Pinion shot 5 for 7 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Bulls (3-1). Josh Omojafo scored 20 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line and added six rebounds. Izaiyah Nelson shot 6 of 10 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 18 points.

The Owls (3-1) were led in scoring by Simeon Cottle, who finished with 25 points. Braedan Lue added 12 points, two steals and four blocks for Kennesaw State. Trey Simpson and RJ Johnson also had 11 points.

The score was 56-41 at halftime, with Pinion racking up 20 points. Omojafo scored 18 points in the second half to help lead the way.

Up next

South Florida’s next game is Wednesday against Oklahoma State on the road, and Kennesaw State plays Rice on Monday.

