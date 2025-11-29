Pigge scores 15 as Harvard beats Bryant 56-53

BOSTON (AP) — Chandler Pigge had 15 points in Harvard’s 56-53 victory against Bryant on Saturday. Pigge also contributed five…

BOSTON (AP) — Chandler Pigge had 15 points in Harvard’s 56-53 victory against Bryant on Saturday.

Pigge also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Crimson (5-4). Thomas Batties II scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc and added nine rebounds. Robert Hinton shot 4 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds. Tey hit the winning 3 with 14 seconds left and scored 10 points

Timofei Rudovskii led the way for the Bulldogs (2-6) with 15 points and eight rebounds. Ty Tabales added 15 points, six assists and four steals for Bryant.

Up next

Harvard takes on UMass on the road on Wednesday, and Bryant hosts Stonehill on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

